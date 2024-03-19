TLTB and FNPF sign MOU for housing matter

The iTaukei Land Trust Board and the Fiji National Provident Fund have formalized a partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate the issuance of TLTB leases to FNPF members who wish to utilize their FNPF housing eligibility.

TLTB interim CEO Solomoni Nata expressed the importance of this collaboration, stating they have had a lot of FNPF members in the past who want to apply for residential leases using their housing eligibility funds from FNPF.

Nata says through this MOU, TLTB will be able to improve its service delivery and serve the iTaukei landowners and the people of Fiji better.

FNPF General Manager Member Services Alipate Waqairawai says FNPF is building on improving its stakeholder relations and in this instance, partnering with TLTB reinforces their commitment to supporting FNPF members’ access to better housing opportunities.

He says with this MOU, they expect faster customer service response times for member application processing.

He adds that internal procedures will now enable better and more coordinated documentation verification across both of our institutions stating that this should also ensure earlier notifications on the status of member applications when applying for native leases.

Under the MOU, TLTB and FNPF will work closely together to ensure that FNPF members can easily access TLTB Leases for housing purposes.