Tip leads to discovery of suspected marijuana stash

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A recent operation at Narain Jetty by members of the Totogo Police Station and the Fiji Detector Dog Unit (FDDU) led to the discovery of bullets containing dried leaves suspected to be marijuana.

According to Police, the FDDU team was alerted to the suspicious activities of an individual at the jetty.

The team managed to arrest the suspect and then escorted him to the Muaiwalu Police Post for a thorough search.

Article continues after advertisement

During the examination, the team uncovered bullets filled with dried leaves, believed to be marijuana.

Police states that the seized substances have been sent for further analysis.

Meanwhile, the suspect remains in police custody pending further investigations into the case.