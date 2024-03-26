Thunderstorm alert issued for parts of Fiji

[File Photo]

The Nadi Weather Office has issued a severe thunderstorm alert for several areas including the Coral Coast, Southern, Northern, Eastern and interior parts of Viti Levu.

Central Macuata and Cakaudrove provinces are also included in the alert.

Severe thunderstorms are forecasted to bring heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of flash flooding in the warned areas over the coming hours.

Strong and gusty winds are also anticipated particularly during periods of intense rainfall.

Fijians are urged to avoid flooded creeks and drains and to stay indoors.

The Weather Office states that it will continue to monitor the weather situation closely.