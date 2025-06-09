Three men arrested in separate drug cases in Suva

File photo

Three men have been arrested for alleged unlawful possession of illicit drugs, believed to be methamphetamine, in separate incidents in Suva.

The arrests took place on Thursday and Friday in Votualevu, Grantham Road in Raiwaqa, and Belo Street in Samabula.

The first arrest occurred on New Year’s Day along Grantham Road, where a 30-year-old man from Nanuku Settlement was allegedly found with several zip lock bags containing a white substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that police also discovered smoking apparatuses, dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, and cash believed to be proceeds of crime.

The second arrest involved a 25-year-old man in Votualevu, allegedly found with clear plastics containing a white substance believed to be methamphetamine.

In the third case, a 37-year-old man from Makoi, Nasinu was arrested on Friday with a zip lock bag containing a similar substance.

All three remain in custody while the seized substances are sent for analysis.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime, Mesake Waqa, said investigations into drug-related offences will also focus on proceeds of crime and unexplained wealth, in line with Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu’s directive to target the profits of the drug trade and protect the public from its harm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.