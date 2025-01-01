Three arrested for drug possession

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]
Police have arrested three men in connection with illicit drugs after separate incidents in Lautoka and Suva.
A 26-year-old mechanic from Sabeto Central and a 32-year-old man from Duna Place, Nadi, was stopped by police along Waiyavi, Lautoka.
A search of their vehicle resulted in the seizure of two clear plastic bags containing a white substance, believed to be methamphetamine.
In a separate incident, a Public Service Vehicle driver from Cunningham, Suva, was arrested after police found seedlings, suspected to be marijuana, in his possession.
A raid at his home by the Fiji dog detector unit and the Police K-9 unit led to the discovery of additional marijuana seedlings.
All three men remain in police custody as investigations continue.