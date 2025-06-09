The best Dad anyone could have asked for: Elenoa Tudravu

"He was the best dad anyone could have asked for," those were the words of Elenoa Tudravu, the youngest daughter of the late Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services, Dr Jemesa Tudravu, as she delivered an emotional eulogy at her father’s funeral.

“He was the best dad anyone could have asked for,” those were the words of Elenoa Tudravu, the youngest daughter of the late Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services, Dr Jemesa Tudravu, as she delivered an emotional eulogy at her father’s funeral.

Speaking to mourners, Elenoa described her father as a devoted family man and a person of deep Christian faith.

“He was never afraid to stand up here and admit his faith to Jesus Christ by preaching, praying, and even singing. And I only hope that one day I could have enough confidence to do the same.”

Article continues after advertisement

She thanked those who had loved her father and asked for forgiveness on his behalf.

“For mom and us, his immediate family members, I would like to take this time to appreciate everyone here who has loved our dad. If dad had ever done anything to hurt anyone here, we plead for your forgiveness on his behalf. Dad used to tell us that when God calls him home, there was nothing that we could do about it.”

In a deeply personal moment, Eleanor recalled the morning her father collapsed at home, surrounded by family and doctors who tried to revive him.

“When he collapsed on the morning of the 27th, sitting in his home in Lautoka, there were two peculiar things that happened.

One, there were three cars that were parked outside of our car, of our drive-thru, but we couldn’t lift him into any. And secondly, there were four doctors surrounding him. My mom, my brother, and his wife, and my cousin, doing their level best to bring him back. But it was to no avail. To me, it was indeed the golden time that he was talking, that he had always been talking about. And I can only thank God for giving us all to him. I will now conclude by humbly asking everyone if they can please accept his departure in your own way. And as Christians, look forward to the anticipation into meeting him on the glorious morning.”

Dr Jemesa Tudravu was farewelled as a loving father, faithful servant and dedicated public health leader whose legacy will continue to live on in the lives he touched.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.