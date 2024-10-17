Tech Summit critical for collaboration

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica stresses that the Datec Fiji Tech Summit provides a unique opportunity for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

While opening the summit in Nadi today, Kamikamica says this annual gathering of technology professionals from both Fiji and abroad has grown into a highly anticipated annual event for the ICT sector in the Pacific.

Kamikamica, who is also Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, MSMEs, and Communications says that in our region, where many communities are spread across vast oceans, technology offers unprecedented opportunities to bridge distances and deliver essential services.

He also emphasizes that as they strive to transform Fiji into a digitally empowered economy, where technology drives economic growth and development, it is crucial that they do so in a sustainable and strategic manner.

“It is also critically important that we involve our communities in the design and implementation of technological solutions, ensuring that these tools serve the needs of our people rather than creating new forms of exclusion or dependency.”

Datec Fiji Chairman, Isikeli Tikoduadua says they have gathered the world’s largest technology companies under one roof to interact, network, and collaborate.

Tikoduadua says over the next two days, participants have a unique opportunity to engage with the latest technology presented by 28 global tech giants and global change makers from around the world.

This year’s agenda includes plenary and workshop sessions covering key topics such as cyber resilience, digital asset protection, disruptive innovations, digital skills, artificial intelligence, and the integration of advanced technologies in building resilient infrastructure systems.

The summit will end tomorrow.