TC YASA
Heavy rain and strong wind picks up in Ra

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 17, 2020 12:05 pm
Waimari Road in Rakiraki. [source: Fiji Roads Authority]

Fijians in the Ra province are starting to experience heavy downpour and strong winds picking up at around 10 this morning.

Tokaimalo village member Waisale Higawale told FBC News that the water level at the nearby river burst its bank at around midday.

He says about 30 Nayaulevu and 57 Maniava 2 villagers are currently being evacuated at the Tokaimalo District School which was activated this morning.

“The water level in the nearby creek is rising and it’s going towards the villages, especially Nayaulevu village which is situated close to the creek. Here in Tokaimalo we are experiencing heavy downpour right and evacuation centres have been occupied since yesterday.”

Matawailevu villager Netani Navutovuto told FBC News that the wind speed is picking up as well in their area.

Navutovuto is part of the over 150 people who are being evacuated at the Nalawa Central School and he says the number is expected to increase soon.

Around 135 evacuation centres have been active in the province since yesterday.

