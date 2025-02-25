TC Rae exits Fiji waters

[ Source: Supplied ]

Tropical Cyclone Rae has moved out of Fiji waters; however, strong to gale-force winds associated with the system continue to affect the Southern Lau Group.

The Fiji Meteorological Office states that a gale warning remains in force for Vatoa, Ono-i-Lau, Moce, Komo, Namuka-i-Lau, Kabara, Fulaga, and Ogea.

A strong wind warning remains in effect for Yasawa, the Northern and Central Lau Group, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands.

However, the strong wind warning previously in force for the northeastern parts of Viti Levu, Mamanuca, and the eastern parts of Vanua Levu has now been canceled.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the entire Fiji group, and a flash flood warning is still in effect for all small streams and low-lying, flood-prone areas.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 10F is located just east of Vanuatu and is gradually intensifying. It is expected to be upgraded to a Category 1 tropical cyclone this afternoon and will track southeast.

The center is forecast to remain far west of Fiji while continuing its southeastward track.

The Fiji Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the weather situation and provide updates on warnings and forecasts accordingly.

