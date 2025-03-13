TC Rae damage assessment continues in Lau

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/ Facebook]

Tropical Cyclone Rae has severely damaged the Cicia crossway, leaving it completely inaccessible.

Provincial Administrator Lau Iokobo Waqanidrola confirms that the crossway is 80 percent damaged and needs urgent attention.

Waqanidrola says the post-cyclone relief and assessment team is currently on the ground in the Lau Group, proceeding with assessments and ration distribution.

“So far, only one major damage that we received from Cicia, the Cicia crossway, the jetty, which was, right now it’s 80% damaged, which cannot be accessed by other communities, even other vessels. So, our plan for now we’ll take the Vunilagi to cut the machine from Vanuabalabu to Cicia to fix the crossway.”



Provincial Administrator Lau Iokobo Waqanidrola.

Waqanidrola says better communication is what makes post TC damage assessment efficient and effective compared to previous years.

Namuka-i-Lau Turaga ni Koro Ledua Waqabula says they experienced a harrowing ordeal as TC Rae brought about strong winds and heavy rain for nearly 10 hours.

“This was the first time I encountered a cyclone lasting nearly ten hours. Fortunately, on the morning of the 25th, we found only two houses completely destroyed, with the roof of the Namuka I Lau hall blown away and several other homes sustaining roof damage.”

Various relief teams, including the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, the Ministry of Agriculture, Red Cross, Empower Pacific, and the National Disaster Management Office, are part of the post-Cyclone Rae relief efforts and damage assessments.

These teams will remain in the Lau Group for 21 days to assist in recovery.

