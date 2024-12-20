Taxi driver charged for fraudulent car hire scheme

A 52-year-old taxi driver from Nakasi has been charged by the Fiji Police Force M-PAiSA Taskforce Team for obtaining financial advantage.

It is alleged that on 8th September last year, the accused dishonestly obtained $100 from the victim through M-PAiSA.

Police investigations reveal that the victim was using Facebook and came across a post about car hire and was instructed to pay a deposit to reserve a car.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim deposited the money, but attempts to contact the driver were unsuccessful.

The matter was reported to the Consumer Council and then referred to the Fiji Police Force Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters.

The accused is currently in police custody and will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.