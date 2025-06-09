Tax crimes taskforce steps up enforcement

File photo

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service’s Tax Crimes Taskforce has been actively pursuing financial offenders since its formation late last year.

Chief Executive Udit Singh says several investigations have been completed, with multiple cases now before the courts.

Singh adds that this signals a firm stance against tax-related crimes.

Article continues after advertisement

“While exact figures cannot be disclosed due to the sensitivity of ongoing proceedings, I can assure you that enforcement actions have been taken and are continuing, with tangible results being achieved.”

Singh states that FRCS is adding resources to further strengthen its enforcement regime and increase focus on financial crimes.

The taskforce focuses on implementing measures to protect revenue, ensure compliance with legal standards, and maintain strict data privacy and security protocols.

They operate in collaboration with the Financial Intelligence Unit, the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, the Police Force, the Director of Public Prosecutions, and other relevant agencies, including international partners in Australia and New Zealand.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.