Tax and expenditure reforms to decrease debt: Prasad

The Coalition Government’s key priority is to carry out tax and expenditure reforms to decrease debt sustainably, says Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad.

He highlighted this during a meeting with Rosemary Lim, the International Monetary Fund Executive Director for Southeast Asia.

Prasad also stated that a National Economic Summit is planned for April, and a Fiscal Review Committee has been appointed to advise on the 2023-2024 National Budget.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Finance Minister emphasized the importance of striking a delicate balance between fiscal sustainability, economic growth, and inclusive development.

Meanwhile, the IMF executive director also mentioned the ongoing IMF article IV mission team consultations with relevant agencies.