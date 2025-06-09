Tamavua plant valve replacement to affect water supply

[file photo]

The Water Authority has announced planned maintenance works at the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant this weekend, which may temporarily affect supply in several areas.

The critical works are scheduled to begin at 3 pm this Saturday with restoration of supply expected to start from the early hours of Sunday.

WAF says the maintenance involves the replacement of a valve at the plant’s inlet, which regulates the flow of raw water from the Savura Raw Water Pump Station.

Investigations by WAF engineers found the valve to be defective, causing unstable water inflows and operational strain across the supply system.

It says undertaking these works as a planned shutdown allows them to prevent an imminent major asset failure, avoid unplanned service disruptions, and improve the reliability and resilience of the Tamavua water supply system.

During the maintenance, treatment capacity at Tamavua Plant will be reduced by approximately 50 per cent.

WAF says this may lead to low water pressure, intermittent supply, or temporary outages in affected areas.

WAF says it will prioritize supply to essential services, including CWM Hospital.

Water production is expected to resume from 3 am on Sunday with full service restoration taking several hours as reservoirs are replenished and treatment processes stabilize.

WAF is urging customers to store sufficient water ahead of the shutdown, use water sparingly, and avoid non-essential activities such as garden watering or car washing.

Water carting trucks will be on standby to assist affected residents.

