TAF to launch new financial system by August

The Telecommunications Authority of Fiji is taking decisive steps to reset its financial operations by implementing a new financial management system.

According to TAF Chief Executive Prit Chand, the new system is expected to go live in the next three months.

He says the new system is being introduced as part of a broader plan to rebuild the Authority’s financial credibility after years of audit challenges.

He highlighted this before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

“We expect the finance management system to be in place by the July-August window. So, the plan is, because we have a lot of bad records in the current audited financial system, the plan is to really start entering good data from August 1st.”

Chand says the new system is not only intended to support real-time financial reporting but also to help reset the integrity of the Authority’s data.

“And then, when we are able to close off our 2025 financials, the closing balance will then be entered into the new financial system to make sure that the integrity of the data in the new system is good and fresh and our 2025 onwards audit is clean.”

With several past audit reports from 2017 to 2024 already submitted and under review, the CEO reiterated the Authority’s commitment to clearing the backlog while laying a strong foundation for clean audits in the future.

