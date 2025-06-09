Tacirua bandits appeared in court today

The middle aged duo Sekove Tawake and Sailosi Lakovi accused of attempted robbery, resisting arrest and refusing to provide fingerprints to authorities appeared before the Magistrate Court in Nasinu today.

Prosecution told the court that during the process of serving their disclosures the duo had refused to go through with a caution interview and that police cannot proceed as it is the accused state right, rendering their applications only partially served.

Lakovi, one of the accused claimed that there were legal flaws in their charging process as they were brought in on December 22 and charges were already filed on the December 21

The State intervened noting that the accused’s issue is something that he has to consult with directly with his defence.

In the hearing, the accused have opted for a private counsel, were formally reminded of the charges against them and today they have also confirmed their understanding of their various counts.

Defense proceeded to request if his clients could be held at the Valelevu Police Station due to the severity of their injuries and the need for medical attention.

The court has objected adding that the remand centres have medical professionals who are very much qualified to treat the duo.

The men did not raise any objections to the prosecution’s applications, which have noted by the court.

The court also noted that the accused also have been offences with the Nasinu Magistrate Court which will be called in January.

Both accused have been further remanded in custody pending further verification, with arrangements made for any necessary medical assessments or welfare checks.

Their next appearance is scheduled for January 6, 2026.

