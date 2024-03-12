Tabuya retains portfolio

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that there are no official reports or complaints lodged against the Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya.

Responding to concerns surrounding Tabuya’s position, Rabuka asserted that she will retain her portfolio.

“Yes, and I won’t say that.”

Article continues after advertisement

Highlighting the significance of concrete evidence in judicial decisions, Rabuka emphasized his commitment to avoiding decisions based solely on unverified allegations.

He also expressed his reluctance to rely on the People’s Alliance Disciplinary Committee’s decision to remove Tabuya as Deputy Leader of the Party.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu indirectly addressed the issue, emphasizing the potential consequences of actions that may compromise principles of accountability, transparency, and moral integrity.

“It is on the shoulders of the Prime Minister to make that tough decision if there is a need to do so based on the allegations and the evidence that they might have.”

The controversy surrounding Tabuya revolves around her termination as Deputy Leader of the People’s Alliance following deliberations by the party’s Executive Council.

The discussions centered on a sex and drug scandal involving Tabuya during an official trip to the Parliament of Victoria in Melbourne last year.