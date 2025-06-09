Tabuya highlights Climate Act progress

[Photo: FILE]

More than 75 percent of Climate Change Act is already in force, ensuring climate considerations are integrated into all government policies and planning.

This was confirmed by Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya yesterday.

She states that farmers face unpredictable seasons, villages are threatened by flooding and coastal erosion, and some are forced to consider relocations

“We need to be clear, Honorable Speaker, climate change is not just an environmental issue. It is an economic issue. It is a development issue. And I thank my colleagues who have acknowledged and are working on this issue of climate change and the impacts of climate change even within their own line ministries. For a small nation like Fiji, it is a survival issue. But Fiji is not standing still, Fiji is leading.”

Tabuya says Fiji faces some of the most severe climate impacts despite contributing only a tiny fraction of global emissions.

