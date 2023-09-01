Tabuya calls for stronger measures to combat child abuse

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya has voiced her condemnation regarding the recent rape incident involving a preschooler.

The distressing incident occurred in Labasa, where police report that a four-year-old child was allegedly abducted and subjected to rape.

Tabuya’s sentiments are directed towards the distressing statistics that reveal an alarming prevalence of sexual abuse against children within their own homes and communities – places that are expected to provide safety and security.

She lamented the disheartening trend of those meant to safeguard and nurture children becoming perpetrators of such heinous acts of abuse.

While acknowledging the efforts of governmental and Non-Governmental Organizations in establishing safe environments for women, girls, and children, Tabuya reiterated that more needs to be done.

She has called on Fijian men and boys to unite against this crime and collectively pave the way for a brighter future for the nation’s vulnerable population.

Highlighting the crucial role of parents, Tabuya has emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of children at all times.

She encouraged individuals to promptly report any instances of abuse through channels like the Child Helpline (1325) and the National Domestic Violence Helpline (1560).