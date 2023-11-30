Tabuya advocates for gender-inclusive texts in the COP28 negotiation

Lynda Tabuya [2nd from left] with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [2nd from right] during the 28th Conference of Parties in Dubai [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Lynda Tabuya is calling for gender-inclusive texts in Fiji’s climate negotiations during the 28th Conference of Parties in Dubai.

The Minister for Women made this impassioned plea during a briefing attended by key government stakeholders.

Highlighting the importance of recognizing the gender dimensions of climate change, Tabuya emphasized the need for gender-sensitive language within the negotiation text.

Her advocacy aims to ensure that the impacts of climate change are addressed with a gender-inclusive lens, acknowledging the distinct vulnerabilities and roles of women and men in the face of climate-related challenges.

Minister Tabuya’s call aligns with international efforts to integrate gender perspectives into climate policies, reflecting the commitment of Fiji to inclusivity and equality.

The Minister stressed that integrating gender language into the negotiation text not only reflects the realities faced by women but also enhances the effectiveness of climate strategies by considering the unique needs and contributions of all genders.