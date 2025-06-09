Tabuakoro ordered to correct Sayed-Khaiyum’s name

[file photo]

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Laisani Tabuakoro was today ordered to file amended information to correctly reflect the name of former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Sayed-Khaiyum, along with former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Health Minister Dr. Neil Sharma, are facing charges related to alleged abuse of office.

The charges relate to events that allegedly occurred in 2011, involving breaches of the 2010 Procurement Regulation during the Ministry of Health’s tender process.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama is charged with one count of abuse of office, while Sayed-Khaiyum faces one count of abuse of office and one count of obstructing justice.

Dr. Sharma is charged with multiple counts of abuse of office and breach of trust, for allegedly favouring a company in the tender process in a manner that disadvantaged other bidders.

Tabuakoro failed to include a hyphen between “Sayed” and “Khaiyum” in the charge information. She told the court it was just a technical error.

However, Sayed-Khaiyum’s lawyer, Devanesh Sharma, told the court that the issue is personal and important to his client.

The presiding judge subsequently ordered Tabuakoro to file an application to amend the charge information.

Meanwhile, lawyer Sharma has also filed a recusal application, seeking the removal of a state lawyer from the case.

All accused are expected to take their plea on the 7th of next month.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.