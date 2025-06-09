Syria and Argo streets closed after Walu Bay fuel spill

[File Photo]

The National Fire Authority says Syria Street and Argo Street in Walu Bay remain closed until further notice due to a fuel leakage at the Petro Oceania terminal along Foster Road.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Joel Israel says NFA crew are currently on-site working to contain the spill and ensure public safety.

Motorists and pedestrians have been requested to avoid the affected area and use alternative routes.

Further updates will be provided, and the public will be advised when the roads are reopened to traffic.

