Sweet Sensation ready for Wanfire Music festival

Rising local band Sweet Sensation is set to perform at Heineken Wanfire Music Festival this Saturday, and singer Demetria Tawake says the moment still feels unreal.

She says it is quite exciting, as they will be on the same stage as Kiwi-born, renowned artist Stan Walker, who will be the headliner of the concert.

Tawake says fans can expect “sensational music, good vibes, and just good music” from the group.

“I know it’ll feel amazing and nerve-wracking at the same time, but it’ll also show that I’m coming out as a singer, as myself.”

Tawake says their music is inspired by love for performing and the energy they share with audiences.

Tawake adds that rehearsals have been key in preparing both mentally and physically for the big stage.

Meanwhile, Spectrum guitarist and music director Ben Masirewa says performing at the Wanfire concert is an honour as they will be sharing the stage with some of the Pacific’s biggest artists.

Masirewa says the journey to this festival has been a lot of late nights and early mornings, so they can’t wait for Saturday.

He says the festival is about more than music.

The Heineken Wanfire Music Festival will be held at Buckhurst Park in Suva this Saturday.

