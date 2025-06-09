Community effort delivers new Tabia facility

The people of Tabia Village in Macuata have funded and built their own evacuation centre worth nearly $195,500 through community-driven efforts.

The project was financed using the villagers’ 2024 Fiji Pine Limited bonus payout and lease premiums received through the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

Speaking at the opening, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Mosese Bulitavu praised the villagers for showing unity and leadership through self-funded development.

He says the project demonstrates how communities can take ownership of their future and work together to improve the wellbeing of their people.

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Bulitavu says development should not depend entirely on government assistance, but can also be achieved through strong community partnerships and initiative.

The new facility will serve as an evacuation centre during emergencies and disasters, while also being used for village meetings and community programmes.

The iTaukei Land Trust Board and Fiji Pine Limited were also acknowledged for supporting the initiative through lease premiums and bonus payments.