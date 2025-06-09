Fiji seeks better PNG market access

Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka has held talks with Papua New Guinea’s Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko aimed at strengthening trade and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the Melanesian Oceans Summit in Port Moresby last week.

A key focus was improving market access for Fijian products to boost trade and economic growth between Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

The two ministers also reviewed progress on a proposed Development Cooperation Agreement, which is expected to guide closer collaboration across several sectors.

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Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to stronger bilateral relations and agreed to continue working together on shared regional priorities across the Pacific.

Ditoka attended the summit alongside Minister for Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu.