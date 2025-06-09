Govt backs sugar industry revival efforts

The government says it remains committed to rebuilding and supporting Fiji’s sugar industry as it revives the Prime Minister’s Sugarcane Farmers’ Mill Awards after more than 40 years.

The awards for the Lautoka Mill area were held at the Sugar Cane Growers Council Hall, recognising the contribution of cane farmers across the sector.

Speaking at the event, Assistant Minister for Agriculture Inosi Kuridrani says despite challenges such as declining production, rising costs, and climate pressures, farmers continue to show resilience and commitment to the industry.

Kuridrani says the government has introduced financial assistance to help offset production costs, supported land lease renewals, and continues consultations on fuel and transportation issues affecting growers.

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He also highlighted partnerships with development partners aimed at improving sustainability and diversification within the sector.

More than 240 applications were received across three mills, with the awards recognising youth farmers, innovators, senior growers, and highly productive farmers.

Kuridrani says the initiative is helping restore confidence and dignity in sugarcane farming while honouring the farmers who continue to support Fiji’s economy and rural communities.