New Zealand leaders honor Girmit legacy

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has praised the Indo-Fijian community as an important link between Fiji and New Zealand during the 147th Girmit Day commemoration in Auckland.

He acknowledged their deep roots in Fiji and their growing presence in New Zealand, saying they continue to connect the two countries through family ties, migration, education, culture, religion, sport, and business.

Luxon says Indo-Fijian community has become an integral part of New Zealand’s multicultural identity .

“You have enriched our country tremendously, without you we wouldn’t be the New Zealand we are today, a multicultural country full of hopeful hard-working people with a very positive outlook on life and a determination to do well for themselves, their families and their communities”

Article continues after advertisement

New Zealand Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins also acknowledged the resilience of the Girmitiyas.

Labour is here to stand with you, with your families and with your community. You should feel safe to celebrate who you are, to celebrate your culture and practice your faith. You bring strength to Aotearoa New Zealand and you are valued.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad also addressed the event, thanking the Indo-Fijian diaspora in New Zealand for their contributions and efforts to preserve Girmit history and identity.

Our roots and our future belong firmly to one and only homeland Fiji and I want to urge Indo-Fijian communities to work closely with Pacific Islander communities across New Zealand, be it through sharing our dances and songs, sharing and learning about each other’s painful colonial history, celebrating our gods and festivals.

The event, organized by the Fiji Girmit Foundation New Zealand, brought together political leaders, diplomats, faith representatives, and descendants of Girmitiya laborers to reflect on shared history and cultural identity across the Pacific.