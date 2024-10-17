Sustainable agriculture key to food security

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu [left] during the World Food Day celebrations [Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

There is a need for sustainable agricultural practices to ensure food security for the current and future generations.

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu highlighted this during the World Food Day celebrations.

Dr Lalabalavu addressed the pressing challenges Fiji faces, including malnutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and the rising issues of overweight and obesity.

He emphasized that tackling these problems requires an integrated approach across various sectors.

“Government ministries, private sectors, civil society, international organizations, and our development partners all have a role to play in transforming our food systems. We must promote agro-ecological and agro-nutrition practices that prioritize environmental sustainability, invest in research to improve nutrition outcomes, and create platforms where farmers, consumers, and policymakers can collaborate on sustainable solutions.”

Dr Lalabalavu emphasizes the importance of collaboration between government ministries, private sectors, civil society, and development partners to transform Fiji’s food systems and drive positive change.

He also highlights the importance of supporting smallholder farmers, enhancing biodiversity, and addressing the challenges posed by climate change to agricultural production.

He is also calling for policies that strengthen the resilience of farmers and ensure that food systems remain sustainable.

The Health Minister also highlights the significance of education in promoting nutrition and sustainability, particularly among children and young people, to foster a generation that values healthy food and sustainable practices.