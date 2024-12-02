Suspects arrested over supermarket robbery

Three men are in police custody for their alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case at Alison Supermarket in Laucala Beach this morning.

Police says a team within the Southern Division was formed to pursue the suspects who while armed allegedly threatened the staff and customers, and stole cash and assorted items before fleeing in a vehicle, later found abandoned in Tacirua.

The three men were arrested earlier this afternoon and remain in custody at the Valelevu Police Station as investigations continue.