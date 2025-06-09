Suspect held in elderly bank card theft

[Photo: FILE]

Police have arrested a suspect linked to the alleged theft of an elderly man’s bank card and cash.

Police say officers from the Central Division Criminal Investigations Department made the arrest after items believed to belong to the victim were found on the suspect.

The suspect is being held at the Totogo Police Station. Police state investigations are ongoing.

Police also say witness statements have been obtained.

