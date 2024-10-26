Support system for families is vital

wartika Nair [left] and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica at the Pinktober empowerment event

As part of their ongoing commitment to fighting cancer in Fiji, Prestige Skills Training Academy is making mental health training a top priority in an effort to strengthen support systems for families of cancer victims and survivors.

Speaking at a Pinktober empowerment event yesterday, Academy Director Swartika Nair highlighted the academy’s mission to empower families, enabling them to provide stronger support for loved ones facing cancer and other stress-related challenges.

The Academy Director believes that families can only provide the necessary support needed if they are mentally stable.

“Prestige is about empowering families that can support survivors in cancer, not only in cancer but any stress. Like we said, we are championing mental health right now, which is a huge need for Fiji, and we are championing mental health in every sector.”

Nair points out that while mental health support for cancer victims and survivors is available, resources for their families remain scarce.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica stresses that this is something that we are lacking and the government will be looking into the matter.

“It’s something that, you know, requires a whole-of-nation approach, but I’m sure, you know, the government can always look at doing more, so that’ll probably be something that we can pick up and just have a look at again.”

The Academy’s commitment to mental health supports goes hand in hand with Fiji’s national initiatives to improve community wellness and resilience, highlighting the importance of easily accessible help for families who are vital to the health of cancer patients.