Sugar sector steps up climate adaptation

The sugar industry is taking major steps to adapt to the growing impacts of climate change.

Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh says the industry must stay one step ahead to protect farmers’ livelihoods and maintain production.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to mechanize operations through the introduction of new sugarcane planters, fertilizer applicators, and harvesters.

Singh adds the program goes beyond machinery, aiming to boost productivity and strengthen farmer collaboration.

“Lately, we have been given some assistance by the Indian government to bring in drones, which will be used to spray fertilizers and weedicides by drones.”

Singh also confirmed plans to reintroduce the sugar railway system in several parts of Fiji.

“They are there, but certain parts we have to improve and repair, because the sugarcane coming by trucks from the farms is very expensive. And that’s why we have to actually look at other ways how we can bring the cost down of the industry so that the farmers get more money in hand.”

Farmers are urged to embrace the new technologies and take advantage of government initiatives to strengthen the sector.

