Students return for final school term

Thousands of students return to school today for the final term of this academic year.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says this is a very important term as success in both internal and external exams as this will determine their progress in 2024.

Radrodro is encouraging students to work with their teachers and prepare themselves for their final examination.

He urges students to work hard and stay committed to their studies.

The Minister has conveyed his best wishes to the students.