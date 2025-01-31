Students alerted about replacement of e-cards

The Ministry of Education is reminding students that Vodafone Fiji is up-grading its e-ticketing terminals in buses.

Due to this, the redeem function for existing blue subsidized student cards will be temporarily unavailable on buses with new terminals.

The Ministry says the upgrade will also phase out current blue cards for new cards, after which the redeem function is expected to be

fully restored.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

In preparation for school, students are requested to redeem their cards via the sites mentioned above.

Parents and students are further reminded to apply for the transport assistance program by filling out the form available at schools, district offices, and the Ministry’s website.

The Ministry says that students currently receiving transport assistance al-so need to apply for the program every year and provide their updated household income declaration to qualify for the assistance.

In the meantime, students are reminded that their eTransport cards have been topped up.

However, the Ministry of Education says that, based on the low redemption rates seen in week 1, students who have not redeemed their topped-up balances should do so urgently.

Redeeming Blue Subsidised Cards commenced on January 20th at all Vodafone outlets and the Ministry’s District Offices.

Students who have lost or damaged their blue subsidized cards must fill out a lost/damaged card replacement form, have it endorsed by their Head of School, and submit the form to any Vodafone outlet to receive a replacement card.