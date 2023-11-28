Strike on the card as staff papers denied

Day two of staff protest at USP

The Association of the University of the South Pacific Staff will now make necessary submissions to go on a strike.

This comes as AUSPS President Elizabeth Read Fong confirms that the USP Council has denied the staff papers to be presented in the Council meeting.

Fong says this means there will be no pay adjustments, among other things they have asked for at this point in time.

AUSPS President Elizabeth Read Fong

She says that the next step will be to take industrial action, and they will give a 21-day notice prior to the planned action.

She adds they will decide on the date of the protest for maximum impact.

The staff braved the wet conditions this morning to again carry out a peaceful protest outside the meeting venue of the USP Council.

Fong says the sentiment remains, and that is for Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia to step down or be removed from his role.

The meeting will conclude later today.