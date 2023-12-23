Street vendors thrive with brisk sales

Street vendors in the Suva Central Business District have noted a hike in their sales during this festive period.

The Suva city was abuzz yesterday with lots of excitement and festivities as people were out in numbers doing shopping and buying gifts for their loved ones.

Artesian and handicraft vendors say that many shoppers braved the dull weather and were out in numbers to purchase last-minute gifts.

Mereoni Naikanitoba, a jewelry and perfume seller in Suva, says that her small business has been prospering.

“The sales are really good, and for this festive season, to tell you the truth, the perfume is the one that really goes a long way, like hotcakes.

Titilia Kautai, an art seller, says that she has been getting a lot of customers this time around.”

Kautai says that she is helping out her family by selling the home decorations so that they can have a good Christmas this year.