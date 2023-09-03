Stray animals a concern on Lakeba Island

Stray animals are one of the major issues facing the eight villages on the island of Lakeba in the Lau group.

While raising the issue with Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu during a talanoa session in Tubou, Nasaqalau village Turaga ni Koro Isaia Turaga says this issue is severely affecting their source of food, their farms, and also their village.

These stray animals include pigs, cows and dogs.

“We have been dealing with this issue for many years. We need a permanent solution because it continues to affect us, it affects our farms, even our relationship with the owners of these animals. The last thing we would do is report the matter to the relevant authorities on the island. “

Turaga is therefore requesting that the Ministry help them address the issue.

Rayalu, in his response, says they can have talks with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to shoot these stray animals if their owners fail to control them.

Rayalu has also called on the eight villages on the island to come up with new ideas that can help steer Lakeba’s economy forward.