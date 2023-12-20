Stepfather jailed for rape

A man convicted of raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter has been sentenced to 11 years and seven months imprisonment.

The incident took place between January 1st 2021 and December 31st, 2021.

Justice Thushara Kumarage emphasized the urgent need to address the escalating sexual offences against young children within our community particularly when perpetrated by family members.

Kumarage highlights that the court aims to establish a deterrent effect through its punishments.

This, he adds will help send a robust signal to discourage potential offenders and safeguard the younger generation.

A non-parole period of 11 years was set.