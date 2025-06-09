State withdraws charges against Chinese national

[Source : File Photo]

The State has today informed the Suva Magistrates Court that they will file the amended charges against Chinese national Yin Qing Qing.

The State confirms that they will proceed with a single remaining charge against Qing Qing.

She will now face only one charge of being found in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

During the hearing, Qing Qing’s lawyer made an oral bail application, arguing that the amended charge has significantly changed the circumstances of the case.

The court noted the submission and is expected to consider the bail application once the State’s amended charges are formally filed. The defence also applied for the return of Qing Qing’s mobile phone, stating that investigations relating to the device have concluded and that there is no further basis for it to remain in police custody. Both Qing Qing and her co-accused, Joshua Ravula, maintained their not guilty pleas during the proceedings.

The pair were initially charged following a joint drug raid in Flagstaff, Suva, in September, where police uncovered methamphetamine. Ravula continues to face the original charges. He is charged with one count of found in possession of illicit and one count of being in possession of property believed to be proceeds of crime.

Magistrate Sufia Hamza ordered that the existing remand warrant remain in place until 18 December.

