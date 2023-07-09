News

Spike in methamphetamine cases: Driu

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 9, 2023 4:39 pm

[Source: Fiji Police Force]

The Fiji Police Force says there is spike in discovery of methamphetamine cases in the country.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says 38 cases of methamphetamine were recorded between January and May this year, compared to seven for the same period last year.

Driu says marijuana remains the most common cases with 484 cases recorded, compared to 386 cases for the same period last year, with only one case of cocaine recorded.

He adds there were 463 cases of unlawful possession of illicit drugs this year, compared to 358 cases last year with the number of cases of unlawful cultivation growing from 31 last year to 45 cases this year.

According to Driu, cases of unlawful importation of importation and exportation of illicit drugs increased from four last year to 11 cases this year.

Driu says the Northern and Western Divisions recorded the highest number of reported drug related offenses, largely due to the increase in operations in the two regions.

The Northern Division recorded 177 cases of reported drug-related offenses between January and May this year, while the Western Division recorded 173 cases for the same period.

The Force recently concluded International Day against Drugs and Illicit Training awareness week with visitations throughout the country and sharing messages with school students about the vicious cycle of drugs and criminal activity.

He says the force has released prior information of the involvement of school students found in possession of both marijuana and methamphetamine, reinforcing its pleas for community support in curbing illicit drugs.

