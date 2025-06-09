Soldiers safe in conflict zone

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has assured the public that all Fijian soldiers deployed in the Middle East are safe and accounted for. None have been directly affected by the recent escalation involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

RFMF Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai in a statement stated that the latest security assessments show current hostilities remain confined to specific operational targets, far from Fijian stations.

Major General Kalouniwai says there are no confirmed threats directed at our contingents.

Article continues after advertisement

The RFMF is closely monitoring the situation via official intelligence channels and upholding strict force protection measures to safeguard all deployed personnel.

Families and the public are urged to stay calm and rely only on official RFMF updates for accurate information.

Some areas of peacekeeping missions that our troops are currently part of in the Middle East includes United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in Syria and Multinational Force & Observers in Egypt/Sinai.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.