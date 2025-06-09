Entertainment

Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80

Reuters

August 26, 2026 12:23 pm

[Source: Reuters]

Dolly Parton was around six when she wrote her first song: “Little Tiny Tasseltop,” an ode to her corncob doll with corn-silk hair. Her mother stored it preciously in a shoebox.

“I loved that little doll,” Parton wrote decades later.

“I expressed myself and my feelings through writing — I’m sure what I was thinking was, ‘Well, Tasseltop has to have a song about her.'”

Parton never stopped making music after that. The irrepressible country music singer, songwriter and actress whose charisma, heartfelt lyrics and business acumen captured the public’s imagination for nearly six decades, died on Tuesday aged 80, her family said in a statement.

Article continues after advertisement

No ​cause of death was disclosed, but Parton’s publicist said she died peacefully in Nashville.

People magazine reported the star fought a “brief battle with cancer,” citing her representatives.

Days earlier, Parton told the magazine she was dealing with unspecified health issues but planned to keep working.

“By ‌her example, we believed anything was possible,” her nephew, Bryan Seaver, said in a video message. “She never saw a door she couldn’t open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.”

With classic songs including “Coat of Many Colors,” “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You,” Parton became one of the best-selling female artists of all time, with over 100 million records sold.

She won 11 Grammy awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Parton’s wholesome personality, combined with her towering blond hairdos, flamboyant costumes and giddy delight at holding center stage, endeared her to Americans of all backgrounds and helped introduce country music to international audiences.

Over the years Parton hosted a TV variety show, starred in movies, and even created a theme park, Dollywood, a popular tourist spot in her home state of Tennessee — all ​in addition to her lauded work as a songwriter.

But the quality that gave her enduring star power was her ability to connect with people.

Coming from a self-described “dirt-poor” family, Parton often stood in as a symbol of the working-class American and regularly threw her name and money behind causes she believed ​in.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Parton donated $1 million to vaccine research at Vanderbilt University in 2020, making her an early sponsor of Moderna’s vaccine development.

She conducted a literacy program for preschool children across the United States, as well as ⁠in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and Ireland, and provided scholarships to high school students in the Tennessee county where she was born.

The county erected a life-size statue of her in front of the courthouse in thanks, though she declined another proposed statue of her in Nashville in 2021, saying, “Given all that’s going on in the ​world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time.”

It was this ability to stay true to her roots, combined with her drive to work hard and her nonpartisanship, that fueled her appeal among conservatives and liberals in a politically polarized America.

‘MAMA HAD THIS HAUNTING VOICE’

Dolly Rebecca Parton was born on January 19, ​1946, in Pittman Center, Tennessee, and grew up in a one-room cabin in nearby Locust Ridge. One of 12 children of tobacco farmer Robert Lee Parton, her difficult childhood gave credibility to her often personal songs trilled in a distinctive soprano.

Her mother, Avie Lee, would sing constantly — songs from England, Ireland and Wales that told a story. “Mama had this haunting voice, and Lord you would feel it,” Parton wrote in her 2020 book “Dolly Parton, Songteller” co-authored with Robert K. Oermann.

Parton got her first real guitar when she was eight. Her mother would say, whenever she had guests: “I want you to hear this song this little thing has made up. It’s really good.” Parton loved the attention.

She was singing on a local radio station by age 11, and at ​age 13 was appearing on the Grand Ole Opry, a weekly country music concert in Nashville, Tennessee.

After graduating from high school, she moved to Nashville to pursue a music career and began a famous partnership with country music singer Porter Wagoner, which would include a years-long stint on his TV show and 14 top-ten duets.

She ​penned her hit song “I Will Always Love You” as a farewell to Wagoner when she decided to pursue a solo career.

On the first day Parton arrived in country music’s capital, she met Carl Dean, an asphalt paver.

They would marry two years later, in 1966.

Throughout their long marriage, Dean shunned the spotlight and did not tour with her, though ‌he would be a ⁠muse for many of her greatest hits, including “Jolene,” which was inspired by a red-haired bank teller’s crush on Dean.

‘THE DOLLY IMAGE’

Her own appearance was the object of intense interest. Initially embarrassed, she eventually found the humor in frequent questions about her extravagant dress sense and generous figure.

She dismissed rumors that her breasts were insured and laughed off periodic rumors that she was bedridden due to their weight, telling People magazine: “Well, they are heavy, but they haven’t crippled me yet.”

Parton patterned her signature look on a woman she would see walking around her Tennessee hometown in tight skirts and high heels, with red nails, red lipstick and peroxided hair. “I thought she was beautiful. But everybody said, ‘She’s trash!'” Parton wrote in her 2023 book “Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.” “I laughed and said, ‘Well, if that’s trash, that’s what I want to be when I grow up!'”

But as much as she embraced her signature look, she also viewed it as distinct from herself. “I look one way and am another,” she told Ladies’ Home Journal in ​1982. “It makes for a good combination. I always think of ‘her,’ the Dolly image, like ​a ventriloquist does his dummy. I have fun with it. I think, ⁠what will I do with her this year to surprise people? What’ll she wear? What’ll she say?”

She also expressed the wish that her appearance would serve to sell, rather than overshadow, her talent.

‘I WANT TO PAINT A PICTURE’

Her music gained a following not only among the public but also with fellow singers who widely covered her songs – perhaps most famously Whitney Houston’s rendition of “I Will Always Love You.”

Some of Parton’s most beloved covers and duets were with her goddaughter, American pop star Miley Cyrus, and Cyrus’ father, country music star ​Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Jolene” was covered by artists as varied as Beyoncé and The White Stripes.

While Parton was a force on stage and an accomplished vocalist, what set her apart from her peers was her talent with words. Parton wrote ​every one of her hit songs. All told, ⁠she penned an estimated 3,000 throughout her life, though she recorded only about 450 of them.

“I love to write poetic songs and sing flowery words,” she wrote in “Dolly Parton, Songteller.” “I like to make you see something visually, so I want to paint a picture. And I love to come up with clever lines, not just like a songwriter, but like a poet.”

‘THE SONGS ARE MY LEGACY’

Parton made her movie debut in 1980’s “9 to 5,” starring alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, with the title tune earning Parton an Oscar nomination for songwriting. She got another Oscar songwriting nomination in 2006 for “Travelin’ Thru,” written for the film “Transamerica.”

Her other movie acting roles included “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” “Steel Magnolias,” “Rhinestone” and “Straight Talk.”

Twenty-five of ⁠her songs reached No. ​1 on the Billboard Country charts and she was a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, receiving its highest honor, the Johnny Mercer Award, in 2007. She was inducted into the Rock ​and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Parton received her first Grammy award in 1978 for her song “Here You Come Again.” In 1988, she won the People’s Choice Award for favorite all-around female entertainer.

But despite all her accolades and achievements, Parton found the greatest meaning in her art.

“I feel like I’m closest to God when I write,” she wrote in “Dolly Parton, Songteller.” “A great line will just come to me, and ​I’ll go, ‘Hey, thank You, Lord. I know I didn’t think of that.'”

“At the end of the day, I hope that I will be remembered as a good songwriter. The songs are my legacy.”

FHTA welcomes tst exemption for existing bookings

Concern raised over elderly neglect, exploitation

Bigger returns for farmers through cooperatives

Hydroponics to cut vegetable imports

Rice boom spread across Vanua Levu

Dialogue Fiji rebrands as Democracy Centre

Survey reveals HIV risk among children

Three suspects in custody over taxi robbery.

Fiji Airways fuel shortage nears end

Gavoka defends Fiji Airways vehicle purchase

FDB records strong uptake of rural housing loans

Trump administration issues pause on visa appointments

Parsons wary of Tonga, Samoa at World Cup qualifiers

Chand eyes back-to-back BOG glory

National schools basketball championship tips off tomorrow

U.S. Secret Service aware of Iranian video threat against Barron Trump

Heatwaves send men to work in shorts

Iran and Oman discuss temporary Hormuz corridor

Drua sign Skipper Cup standout Boselawa

Nakula embracing challenge of Pearls and studies

Navua drawing confidence from Rewa win

Methodist Church plans safe home for Women

Mango waste prompts processing push

Trump sends Saudi nuclear deal to Congress

Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80

FICAC discontinues case against Sayed-Khaiyum and Sagar

US spy chief visits Russia for meetings

Government confirms practical transition For TST

Fiji explores new technology for safer fisheries

Nauluvatu receives new water supply system

Canada slaps retaliatory tariffs on US goods worth $20 billion as trade war intensifies

Optimism 'essential' in Ridley Scott's sci-fi thriller

Gaps remain in Fiji’s sexual health education

Nand calls for cheaper agricultural financing

Climate impacts deepen across Vanua Levu

Fiji strengthens support for ageing population

Top 30 schoolgirls to emerge from Na Soko

Kamikamica honoured with inaugural bowl match

Gavoka yet to decide on next political move

Church reaffirms independence while respecting traditional structures

Deep-sea mining report findings threaten Pacific sovereignty 

Vatudovo Taxi Base opens

Kamikamica calls for bigger Pacific investments

Government eyes tax incentives for Innovation Hub

Fiji Water project set to begin planting in September

Lay preachers could face smoking ban from 2027

Sydney Sweeney completes wing-walking stunt on biplane

Labour backs New Zealand social media ban for under-16s

Pearls intensify preparations for World Cup qualifiers

Kapoor puts faith in youth for BOG campaign

Genesis launches $4,000 volleyball tournament

Reading Rainbow host Mychal Threets shares mental health update

RBI intervention keeps rupee stable despite high oil prices

Fiji’s voter roll tops 723,000

Saukuru calls for greater youth focus

Iran vows to retaliate after US widens sanctions

Typhoon Saudel brings strong winds to southern Japan and Taiwan

Kimmel and McNearney share story of romance at work

Nasoko more than just a rugby competition

Court rejects FICAC’s bid to delay trial

Schools urged to strengthen Family Life Education

Fiji acknowledges gaps in ageing support

School holiday football programme returns to Ba

PSGDN plans stronger funding role

FDB loan portfolio grows to nearly $600 million

Time to take Pacific investment to the next level

Netflix renews The Gentlemen for third season before season two airs

Reno wildfire forces thousands to evacuate as 32 homes lost

FHTA rejects Government ‘sabotage’ claims

Health Minister demands faster response times

Work permit application to be streamlined

Grant, Martin, Oldman, Baranski attend celebrity dinner

Trump approval steady at record low amid Iran conflict, survey finds

Government to transition families in informal settlements

Grassroots recyclers call for greater voice

Water relief for families of Yasi Yasi

Terminator 2 cast reunites after more than 30 years

Lockerbie bombing trial postponed by US judge days before start

Iran vows to retaliate after US widens sanctions

O’Donnell responds after White House calls her a 'total slob'

Policy targets Fiji’s demographic challenges

Proud skipper reflects on historic Navatu run

Methodist Church steps up major investments

Road users urged to take extra care

Best from four zones to clash in Na Soko franchise

$9.2M plan targets vulnerable settlements

Gavoka says Fiji tourism on strong foundation

Nabouono livestock project supports turtle conservation

Fiji Pro showcases tourism

Inclusive education takes centre stage

USP trio apologise over viral video

UK's Burnham to visit Ukraine with plan to support long-range missile production

8,901 new voters registered

Meta's Zuckerberg buys 19th-century castle in southeast of Ireland

1,530 complaints remain unresolved before LPU

Kula Awards open doors for young creatives

Naibiu dedicates Raluve title to support crew

Patel expecting bumper BOG in Ba

Trump's Kim gambit deepens doubts over US reliability

Duplantis swaps pole for microphone with anthem

Methodist Church moves away from compulsory levies

Norway will drill in Arctic regardless of EU's position

Rev. Lasawa elected Methodist Church President-Elect

Fiji competes at ABU Robocon 2026

Hat-trick hero already on Drua radar

Kamikamica calls for unity and respect

Navua edge Rewa in EPL upset

Schools told to enforce visitor approval rules

Two on rape, murder charges seek bail

Waiqele property destroyed in fire

Rare Masked Lapwing sighting in Avea

Prince Harry's wife Meghan in talks for role in Guy Ritchie's Netflix series

EU approves further €6.1 billion for Ukraine's defence

PM calls on Fijians to reject intolerance

Indian food safety officer shakes up Mumbai

Seven new caps named in Flying Fijians PNC squad

Japan champions Miura, Kihara, to wed

Bolakoro chasing bigger rugby dreams

All Blacks Call Up Tu’ungafasi and Hannah

Typhoon Narra wreaks havoc in China

Lal calls for stronger youth drug prevention

Ravu still on backbench after acquittal

Tunabuna seeks another term to modernise Agriculture

FNU Solar Hub targets Fiji’s skills gap

NFP hails Muslim community’s contribution to Fiji

Australia confirms first H5N1 bird flu case in local mammal

Syria foreign minister sees Israel security talks resuming despite no trust

Dolly Parton gives health update after recent events

Defence the key to MGM's crown

Government hits back at TST delay tactics

New education centre opens in Sabeto

School dropouts decline significantly

Kiran meets UNAIDS Director on HIV response

Fiji eyes 100 million dollar solar investment boost

Naitasiri joins leaders as Skipper Cup heats up

BOG fixtures confirmed as countdown begins

Outer Banks season 5 ends with Pogues reclaiming gold on Kildare

Iran says Pakistan's army chief to visit Tehran on Monday

Maury Povich discusses late-night spoofs and Martin Short impersonation

Drones hit two industrial sites in Russia’s Orenburg region

Actor Michael Wright dies at 70

Housing Authority steps up affordable housing supply

El Niño raises fresh food security concerns

Recycling expands in Tailevu

Full circle moment for Grammar U18 coach Osborne

USP students apologize over sign language video

Tavua crowned U19 champions

Fiji diver claims bronze at Junior Championships

Suva Muslim Primary School celebrates 100 years

Iran condemns US plans to announce new sanctions

Gilbert calls for action after Panettiere death and child star losses

Nico Tortorella stars in Salt Kiss debut on ReelShort this September

Milei pushes for Formula 1 return to Argentina

Talent identification a key focus at schools championship

India launches rescue operation as bulk carrier sinks off east coast

Tentative agreement covers 4,600 GM workers in Ontario

AI-driven song sparks dispute between Midler and Gibson

All Blacks end Springboks' winning streak

FHTA says TST confusion could have been avoided

Fiji faces key test

Naboro landowners to receive higher waste levy

AI outpaces Fiji’s intellectual property laws

Wailoaloa waste dumping investigation continues

Grammar Lions roar to end 21-year drought

42 schools miss grants in 2025

Minister condemns mockery of sign language

FICAC spent $19,022 on Christopher Pryde case

160 FICAC matters remain before the courts

Ministry steps up street outreach to reintegrate vulnerable people

Lelean edges Navatu in U19 thriller

Murray inspired by Drua brother

Ba Sangam, Central College crowned national champions

Grammar claim double Deans glory

Nasinu outclasses St Vincent in U16 showdown

410 teachers seek salary upgrades

No meth cases reported in schools: Radrodro

Minister urges parents to prioritise school holiday safety

Man on murder charge ordered to seek legal assistance

QVS dancers overcome doubts to claim Kula title

RKS snatch Deans U15 in thriller

LMS U18 ready to leave everything on the field

Immigration services move closer

Legal Aid reviews 25-year-old income threshold

$11m assets targeted in forfeiture cases

Free recovery programme piloted in Fiji

Toutou proves age is no barrier

Central and Eastern schools volleyball next week

Former Pakistan PM Khan moved back to Adiala prison

UK rapper accused of raping Aussie fan to face retrial

Samsung board to discuss $70b shareholder return package

Hyundai workers stage first full strike in ten years

Win or lose, the Grammar family will celebrate: Simpson

Organisers defend venue decision

Statistics Bill targets reliable data

New child protection rules set for October

Methodist youth take lead against social challenges

Citizenship applications go online

Sydney airport faces fourth air traffic control incident in one month

Musician trades 'dream home' for van life in red dirt

Voter Registration Bill put on fast track