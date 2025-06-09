Methodist Church plans safe home for Women

[Photo: File]

The Methodist Church in Fiji is planning a safe home for women who are victims of domestic violence.

The Church announced the project during its Women’s Fellowship at the CMF World Harvest Centre in Kinoya yesterday.

It says a seven-storey building will be constructed on Church property in Toorak, Suva, with a dedicated space to accommodate women affected by domestic violence.

The development will also include a dedicated space for women market vendors who travel from rural areas to sell their produce at the Suva Market.

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The Methodist Church says these projects are part of several developments currently in the pipeline.