Skills shortage remains a challenge for tourism industry

A shortage of skilled labor is one of the prevalent challenges facing the tourism industry.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says they are liaising with universities to provide the right courses to fill the skills gap and prevent brain drain.

Lockington adds that retaining skilled labor in the tourism industry is vital for maintaining service quality, fostering innovation, and supporting economic growth.

Article continues after advertisement

She says that to address the migration issue, the industry is conducting in-house training.

“But challenges like the faster loss of skilled labor force. The industry needs to create its own solutions, by doing more in-house training, by starting their own training academies, and by looking for skills overseas. And that is simply a reflection of why tourism is so successful.”

Lockington believes a lot of changes are needed in the tourism industry to make it conducive for investment while also addressing environmental concerns.