Skilled migration gets FEMM attention

The Forum Economic Ministers Meeting is considering an extensive proposed approach to evaluate the socio-economic impacts of skilled migration within the region.

This approach focuses on labour mobility schemes and their implications for the labor market, economic development, and social structures of the member countries.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General Baron Waqa stressed that while skilled migration offers great opportunities for migrants and receiving countries, it also brings challenges that need careful management.

Waqa highlights the need to understand the socio-economic impacts of skilled migration to formulate policies that ensure sustainable benefits for all member states.

“The socio-economic impacts of human mobility in the region and, as we face the ongoing impacts of climate change, our economic strategies must incorporate resilience-building measures.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad says the discussions are timely, as the Pacific region is currently grappling with the issue of labour migration.

“In the future, we have to look at a very comprehensive model of making sure that we have our backyard improved so that people want to stay in this country, in the Pacific, but also realize the fact that there will always be people who will leave.”

Currently, Economic Leaders are convening in Suva to discuss key issues faced in their economies.

This will help leaders in finding solutions to the challenges collectively.