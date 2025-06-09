Six-year-old killed in Noco road crash

A 6-year-old child has unfortunately lost his life following a motor vehicle accident along the Noco road in Rewa yesterday morning.

Police say the victim had accompanied his father to buy bread and was offered a ride back to their home by the 29-year-old suspect.

They took up the offer and while nearing the Nabitu junction, it is alleged the driver lost control, causing his vehicle to veer off the road.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Wainibokasi Hospital where his death was confirmed by medical officials.

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The suspect was taken into custody as he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The victim’s father and a second passenger did not receive any injuries.

The tragedy is yet another reminder and warning that drinking and driving destroys lives, devastating families.

Drinking and driving is not only a danger to the driver and everyone in their car, but to other innocent road users.

The road death toll currently stands at 10 compared to 3 for the same period last year.

Investigations continue.

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