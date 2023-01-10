Singh welcomed to Labasa

Minister for Sugar and Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh has been accorded an official welcome at the Waiqele Airport in Labasa this afternoon.

This is the first time Singh is in Labasa after being sworn in as a Cabinet Minister.

He was greeted at the airport by Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima and the Provincial Administrator Macuata Revoni Rakasalu.

A vakasobu was then accorded to the Minister led by the Tui Wailevu Ratu Laisiasa Solodrau Niumataiwalu.

Singh is accompanied by the Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Jovesa Vocea.