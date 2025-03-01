Singh calls for stronger school management role

The President of the School Management Association has called for greater authority for school management to address growing issues such as drug use and substance abuse among students.

Speaking during the Education Act review workshop, Govind Singh highlighted that these challenges were not prevalent when the existing legislation was drafted but have now become significant concerns.

The current Education Act 1966 serves as the foundational legislation that governs the provision and administration of education within the Ministry’s jurisdiction.

[Source: MOE/ Facebook]

Singh has emphasized the need to incorporate new measures in the revised Act.

“Because some of the things that are happening now, like drugs, substance abuse, all those things, they were not there then. Now they are there, and I think they should be incorporated. Giving management also some powers to deal with some of these things.”

He stressed that school leaders should be given the authority to intervene and support efforts to maintain discipline and safeguard students.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Education, Ratu Meli Nacuva, has emphasized the importance of ensuring the Act aligns with best practices and the education priorities identified in Thematic Areas 3 and 4 of the 2023 Denarau Declaration.

The three days workshop is underway in Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour.

