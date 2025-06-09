Silence and stigma fuel abuse in the Pacific

Dismissive remarks and online harassment are leaving deep and lasting trauma on women and girls with disabilities across the Pacific.

Pacific Disability Forum Chief Executive, Sainimili Tawake says silence and stigma around taboo issues particularly sexual and reproductive health continue to hide abuse and prevent survivors from speaking out.

“When we want to seek justice, we don’t report. The perpetrators are often people close to us — our partners, parents or someone we trust. That is why we stay silent. This is an issue we must talk about.”

Article continues after advertisement

Tawake says harmful comments are often brushed aside as “just jokes” or “just comments,” despite the serious emotional and psychological damage they cause.

She adds that sexual health remains a highly sensitive topic in many Pacific communities, frequently avoided or treated lightly, creating an environment where abuse goes unchallenged.

Tawake warns that technology is increasingly being used to exploit and harass vulnerable groups, including women and girls with disabilities, further compounding their trauma.

She says speaking out takes courage in such an environment and is calling for stronger partnerships between governments, civil society, technology experts and data agencies to break the silence, protect survivors and make online spaces safer for all.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.