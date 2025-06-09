Shandil says that consumers are becoming more vigilant

[File Photo]

Fijian consumers are becoming more aware of their rights and are increasingly reporting marketplace issues.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil said they have noticed a shift in consumer behaviour, with more people contacting the organisation to raise complaints, share concerns and provide tip-offs.

Shandil states that the increase in calls and reports indicates that consumers are becoming more proactive about protecting themselves and others.

“So that shows that there is a slight shift in consumer behavior, they’re becoming more vigilant, and that’s why they come into the Consumer Council and say, hey, this is the issue that we have seen in the marketplace.”

Article continues after advertisement

She said that this growing vigilance reflects the impact of ongoing consumer education and awareness campaigns conducted by the council.

According to the council, informed consumers are better equipped to make responsible purchasing decisions and identify products that may pose risks to their health or safety.

The Consumer Council is encouraging the public to continue reporting concerns and working with the council to help improve marketplace standards.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.